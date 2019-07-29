Tanzania: Mbao Pick 13 Players After Trials

MWANZA based side, Mbao FC have announced the names of 13 players that where selected by Head Coach Hemed Morroco after excelling in a three day clinic.

The clinic was conducted at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza as the Mainland Premier League side is determined to form a formidable squad ahead of this season's kick off on August 23rd this year.

Mbao FC Chairman, Solly Njashi named the 13 players and the team they previously featured for as Hussein Rajab (Jamuhuri FC), Beddah Manuw (Njombe Mji), Musa Haji (Malindi), Adili Nasor (African Lyon) and Omary Michael (Madini FC), who are all midfielders.

Wingers are Abiola Adekume (Master security FC-Nigeria), Abdulsalam Hakim (Toto Africans). Strikers are Jordan John (Kagera Sugar) and Yusuph Athuman (Bulyanhulu FC).

He named the goalkeepers as Rahim Abdallah (Arusha United), Adam Mchekawile (Hard Rock FC), while defenders are Abdulrahaman Said (Chuoni FC-Zanzibar) and Samson Nyahiti (Toto Africans).

Njashi disclosed that there were 200 players from different places who attended the three- day clinic. He added that his team will resume training today at CCM Kirumba Stadium to warm up for the coming league season.

He confirmed that Mbao have parted ways with 13 players. He named the players and teams they have joined as Pastory Athnas (Gwambina FC), Evarigestus Mujwahuki (Kagera Sugar), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans), Hasheem Mussa (Mwadui FC), Hassan Kapona and Abubakary Ngalema both joined Dodoma FC, Kelvin Igendelezi (Pamba SC), David Mwasa and Vicent Philipo both joined Lipuli FC.

Other are Hussein Kasanga, Erick Murilo, Hamim Abdul both joined Alliance FC, while Ally Kombo joined Biashara United.

Coach Morroco is determined to build a strong and competitive team capable to challenge their opponents in the top flight.