Tanzania: Kagere Scores but Simba Held in SA

MEDDIE Kagere was on target as Mainland champions Simba were held to a 1-1 draw by Botswana side Township Rollers in a pre-season friendly match in Rustenburg, South Africa yesterday.

According to reports posted on Township Rollers website 'rollersfc.com' against a physically well-built Simba side full of pressing- chasing and closing down every ball- Rollers had to play at a high tempo.

After a good Township Rollers move, Captain Maano Ditshupo advanced into the danger zone and unleashed a shot that went wide in the 14th minute. Rollers striker Kitso Mpuisang saw his shot cleared off the line after the half hour mark.

A minute later, Rollers were awarded a penalty after a handball in the penalty box by the Simba rearguard but goalkeeper Beno Kakolanya saved Kitso Mpuisang's spot kick.

Simba then had a chance of their own in the 36th minute when Popa goalkeeper Wagarre Dikago tipped a long range strike over the bar, as the high intensity first half ended goalless.

Early in the second half, Rollers stepped up the attack, and within the first ten minutes after the break left back Onkarabile "Lefty" Ratanang and winger Phenyo Serameng had shots go narrowly wide.

As the game opened up Simba had a first clear cut chance in the 56th minute, when Rollers goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe, who came in for Dikago at half time, saved a close range shot from Kagere.

In the 59th minute, Simba opened the scoring, Kagere converting with a tap in after a low cross from midfielder Francis Kahata. Simba had tried all game to stretch Popa wide and play crosses into the box and it seemed to be finally bearing fruit from around the hour mark.

At 63rd minute, Simba right wing cross located Kagere once more, but he could not control with just Dambe and the Rollers goal at his mercy. After making a run from the wing, Motsholetsi Sikele shot just wide across goal.

Minutes later, Simba goalkeeper came out of his line to bravely prevent shots from Sikele and then Mpuisang from going in. With 20 minutes to go, Township Rollers pulled level through Phenyo Serameng.

The Blues kept up the attack thereafter, but it would be Simba piling up the pressure in the last few minutes of the contest. The Rollers rearguard was up to the task as the match ended 1-1.

A cording to reports posted on Township Rollers social media page, described Simba as a strong physical side and were comfortable on the ball.

The Msimbazi Reds displayed quick game and pressing a high line that made Township Rollers to work hard.

It was the third warm up match for Simba, who have pitched a two-week camp in Rustenburg, South Africa, ahead of the upcoming busy calendar, which will see them playing in three major competitions like the Mainland Premier League, CAF Champions League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

In their first match, Simba registered an emphatic 4-0 win over a University side, Orbret TVET last Tuesday, before cruising to a 4-1 win over Platinum Stars in Rustenburg, South Africa the following day.

On Wednesday, Simba Head Coach Patrick Aussems expressed his satisfaction with the development of his squad. "In the past few days we made some training sessions and I wanted to see what we have worked out in last few days especially defensively.

Our focus right now is development and improvement of the team especially defensively. "These games are almost training sessions and I'm satisfied with what I've seen.

The target is to be ready before the CAF Champions League and Mainland Premier League kicks off," said the Belgian trainer. Township Rollers Head Coach Tomas Trucha told rollersfc.com that the trip to Rustenburg was fruitful.

"We played two different teams against Simba and the North West University team, the two teams had some 90 minutes of good action.

In the Simba game both our team and theirs were pressing a high line, full of running, sprinting, trying hard to win the match and in the end even the referee was tired.

In the end we got good results and we avoided injury so it was a good day for us, but we will continue to work on the team over the next two weeks," Trucha said.

Township Rollers will face Simba traditional rivals, Young Africans in the first round of CAF Champions League, with the first leg set from either August 9-11this year, at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On Tuesday, Simba will be winding up their pre-season camp in South Africa with a clash against Soweto giants Orland Pirates, which is under the tutelage of former Young African Head Coach, Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic.