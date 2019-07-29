Uganda Cranes Beat Somalia in 2020 CHAN Qualifier

Uganda Cranes picked a vital 3-1 win over Somalia in the first leg of the 2020 Total Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier.

Patrick Henry Kaddu gave Uganda Cranes the lead when he converted a penalty seconds to the end of first half at the Al Haji Hassan Guled Stadium in Djibouti.

The hosts Somalia opted to host the game in Djibouti because of the unstable security situation in their country.

Somalia led by skipper Feysal Ahmad Hassan and Said Calibana Hajji tried to play a highly defensive game, but the Cranes stepped up their game in the second half to score two more goals.

Another KCCA FC player Mustafa Kizza made it 2-0 after 64 minutes before Taddeo Lwanga also scored on 83 minutes. Farhan Mohammed Ahmad scored a consolation goal for Somalia after 84 minutes.

"We are happy to get a win in an away game. We now need to get back and prepare well for the return leg in Kampala," said Uganda Cranes interim coach Abudallah Mubiru after the game.

The Cranes will host Somalia in the return leg on August 3rd at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo. In-case Uganda Cranes win they will face the winner between South Sudan and Burundi. The Burundi team started the campaign with a 2-0 home win over South Sudan on Saturday. In the first match played around the CECAFA region on Friday Ethiopia defeated hosts Djibouti 1-0. On Sunday Tanzania will host the Harambee Stars of Kenya in what promises to be a thriller. The two sides faced off in the just concluded 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Kenya winning 3-2.

The CHAN tournament is played by locally based players playing in the domestic leagues of the respective countries. Morocco are the defending champions.