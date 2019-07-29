South Africa: Lessons We Learned From the Boks' 'Lucky' Draw

analysis

Dress rehearsals aren't supposed to be perfect. In fact, superstition prefers that they go badly. The Springboks are a long way off the finished product, but there are signs of life which will make many dare to dream.

There's an old superstition in theatre that a bad dress rehearsal means the show will be a hit. It's a good thing rugby isn't stage acting, because if a thrilling draw is a bad omen for the World Cup, then everyone might as well stay home.

Draws in rugby are still fairly rare, but jokes about "the team who scored more boundaries wins" weren't. There were more lessons to learn from South Africa's 16-16 draw against New Zealand in Wellington than they might have taken from a win.

The first lesson is obvious. Herschel Jantjies is a good rugby player and a good scrumhalf and he's got the big match temperament (BMT) to complement both. If his debut against Australia was his audition, the shift against New Zealand was the screening for the critics. It's still worth cautioning against not getting too carried away, but to have the composure to think so clearly when the pressure is so suffocating takes a special...