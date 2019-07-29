South Africa: Rassie Erasmus Has Golden Chance to Tackle Transformation

analysis

After Herschel Jantjies' late try snatched a 16-16 away draw for the Springboks against New Zealand on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus deserves credit. By building squad depth, he has created a healthy competitive environment. Erasmus has also set himself up to deal with transformation in a way none of his predecessors have. The key question is whether he realises it.

As is usually the case when the Springboks are in form, South African rugby supporters were in high spirits heading into the clash against the All Blacks. Erasmus was spared an intense backlash for selecting a starting XV featuring just three players of colour.

The mood could so easily have changed had South Africa lost on Saturday despite dominating the early stages of the game. It is ironic, to say the least, that two players of colour linked up for the try which saved the draw.

Replacement scrumhalf Jantjies got on the end of Cheslin Kolbe's clever chip from South Africa's right wing ahead of opposite number Aaron Smith. It wasn't an easy ball to hold on to but the finish was simple once he had.

It would be irresponsible, however, to claim that Erasmus' team selections were racist or...