South Africa: SA Emerging Clinch 4-Day Series Against Sri Lanka

Half-centuries by Janneman Malan and Jason Smith ensured there were no final day jitters as the South Africa Emerging team secured a comfortable draw - and with it a 1-0 series win - against their Sri Lanka counterparts in Pretoria on Sunday.

The hosts batted out day four of the second and last game of the two-match sequence progressing from 92 for one at the start to 260 for five, a lead of 313 when the two captains shook hands late in the second session.

Opener Malan top-scored with 84 off 162 balls (6 fours), while all-rounder Smith struck a patient 62 off 130 balls (3 fours, 3 sixes).

There were also starts for first-innings centurion and captain Raynard van Tonder (31) as well as Matthew Breetzke, who followed a ton in the opening game with scores of 13 and 38 not out, batting in the middle order rather than his more accustomed opening position.

For the tourists, Promod Maduwantha (2/20) took two day-four wickets, with one going to Lasith Embuldeniya (2/99) - the Test spinner completing a memorable match in which he claimed 10 for 255 in a marathon 76 overs.

It was in vain, though, with the South Africans going on to clinch the series based on their 28-run in in the opening game.

It was a good turnaround for coach Shukri Conrad's side after they missed out on a place in the preceding Triangular Series final, which the Asian side won after overcoming University Sport South Africa (USSA).

SA Emerging squad:

Tony de Zorzi (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Raynard van Tonder (Knights), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Wandile Makwetu (Knights), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Sibonelo Makhanya (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Knights), Tshepang Dithole (Highveld Lions), Tshepo Ndwandwa (Cape Cobras), Tladi Bokako (Cape Cobras), Nandre Burger (Cape Cobras), Kyle Simmonds (Northerns), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Dayyaan Galiem (Titans), Thando Ntini (Cape Cobras)

