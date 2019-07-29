Malawi: Mzuni Moves Three Steps Up - Malawi Tnm Super League

Mzuni Football Club has moved three steps up from position13 to 10 after beating Dwangwa United 1-0 at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday in a game that was watched by handful of spectators.

The home side appeared to be very serious in attacking right from the word go as the visitors struggled to settle down into the game.

In the 18th minute from kick off, Mzuni won a free kick from about 25 metres away from the goal line which was powerfully taken by Anzeru Joseph. Dwangwa United goalkeeper, Emmanuel Yasini, fumbled and Collin Nkhulambe arrived in time to tap in the rebound. 1 nil to Mzuni FC.

Five minutes into added time of the first half, Phillip Chirwa for Mzuni was brought down inside the penalty area and referee Peter Simwaka had no option but to award the home side a penalty. Hoping to register a brace, Collin Nkhulambe stepped up to take the spot kick but his weak shot that could not even crush a ripe orange was so direct at the Dwangwa goalkeeper who made an easy save.

After 8 minutes into the second half, a fierce attack by Mzuni FC forced a Dwangwa United defender to handle the ball in the 18 metre box and referee Peter Simwaka had to award the home side a second penalty. Philip Chirwa stood behind the ball to take charge of the spot kick but he was unlucky to have his shot hit the left upright.

One nil it ended in favour of Mzuni FC after 90 minutes.

Mzuni's Phillip Chirwa was voted man of the match.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Dwangwa United coach, Radwell Mbetewa, said result was not a true reflection of the game.

"Referees are too biased here. They gifted two dubious penalties to Mzuni but denied us very clear penalties. We will go back and plan ahead," Mbetewa said.

Mzuni FC Head Coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said he was happy to collect maximum points.

"We created a number of chances but we could not utilise them. We need to train hard to improve our fitness, coordination and finishing upfront for us to do well in the forthcoming games," remarked Chirwa.

Mzuni FC now has 12 points from11 games while Dwangwa United are glued at the bottom of the table with 8 points from 13 games.

In Karonga, Savenda Chitipa United were 2-1 victors over visiting Moyale Barracks at Karonga Stadium.

Khumbo Ng'ambi and Ivin Mwakapenda scored the two goals for Savenda Chitipa United while Gastin Simkonda scored Moyale's consolation goal. This result put Savenda Chitipa United on position 11 with 12 points from 14 games while Moyale Barracks is on position 12 with 11 points from 11 games.