Malawi: Suicide Cases On the Increase, Malawi Youth Hit Most

Government and youth rights groups are expressing worry over the increase of suicide cases in the country, especially that the youth are most hit.

According to police statistics, there were 133 suicide cases between September last year and June this year, affecting people of the age blanket 16 to 40.

Youth civil rights activist Lucky Mbewe blamed the rise in number of suicide cases among the youth on government's lack of interest in improving the welfare of the youth.

"It is high time the government started implementing the youth policy so that the youth have more opportunities," said Mbewe.

He said the government should have interest to promote the welfare of the youth.

Judith Msusa, director of youth in the ministry of youth, sports, labour and manpower development said the government has lined up several programs aimed at benefitting the youth.