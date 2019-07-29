Malawi: Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa Dies

There is dark crowd at Ntunda Wosema Headquarters in Thyolo as onr of the prominent chiefs in the country, Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa fhas died after a long illness.
Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho said Ngolongoliwa died in Blantyre at Mwaiwathu private hospital where he was receiving treatment.
Mulhako wa Alhomwe chief executive officer Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka said the death of Ngolongoliwa has brought sadness to all the Lhomwes.
The elevation of Ngolongoliwa to Paramount Chief in 2017 transformed the Lhomwe belt.
Ngolongoliwa took over from the late Paramount Chief Mkhumba of Phalombe who died in July 2014 aged 82 after a long illness.
Mkhumba became Senior Chief in 2001 and was elevated to Paramount chief in 2008.
Born as Mweene Laelo Juma, Ngongoliwa joined the royal succession tree as village head in the early 1980s.
The Ngolongoliwa clan came from Mangulu Hill in Mozambique in 1874. Its royal throne was created by Mgunda Ngolongoliwa, a hunter known for his muzzle loader, who migrated and started a village on the confluence of Nansongole and Nansonyo rivers in T/A Chimaliro's area in Thyolo.
Born to Juma Kosta and Margret Chikoswe on February 6 1950, the Lhomwe Paramount Chief is one of the two surviving children from a family of 14.
He married Verediana Yerenimo in 1991 and fathered five sons and a daughter.
Read the original article on Nyasa Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.