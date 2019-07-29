Nigeria: Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 60 Mourners in Borno

Over 60 persons were killed during a funeral procession in Borno by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday, Chairman of Nganzai local government, Muhammad Bulama, told journalists on Sunday.

Bulama, lamented that the insurgents who were pushed back by local vigilante and villagers two weeks ago returned on a reprisal mission on Saturday, killing over 60 persons and injuring 10 others.

The council boss, said the insurgents attacked Badu village, killed over 60 persons and injured 10 others.

He said: "Two weeks ago, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Badu village but the attack was repelled by the villagers and members of the vigilante group."

He said in the first attack, the villagers were able to resist the attackers, killed 11 insurgents and recovered 10 AK-47 rifles in the encounter.

He lamented that: "On Saturday at about 11:40 am, the insurgents came on a reprisal mission, attacking mourners at a grave yard in the area, killing over 60 persons and injuring 11 others."

He said the wounded were brought to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for treatment.

Attempt at getting the reactions from the military on the attack was unsuccessful as calls to the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa, did not go through.

Meanwhile, Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara, has reiterated his commitment to supporting security agencies to protect lives and property in the state.

The governor, who visited Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai local government area of the state, to commiserate with the people over the murder of 60 villagers by Boko Haram insurgents, said the state government would not relent until permanent peace was restored to the state.

Umara while condemning the attack, called on the people to be vigilant and cooperate with security agencies in their communities.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and the families, the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor also visited Specialist Hospital Maiduguri, and sympathised with persons who sustained injuries in the attack.