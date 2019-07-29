Uganda: She Cranes Now Focusing On Africa Netball Championships

She Cranes coach Vincent Kiwanuka has declared the Netball World Cup a successfully accomplished mission and announced an onslaught on defending the African Netball Championships trophy due this October in South Africa.

The tournament hosts - South Africa - were no shows at the last two continental events in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

"The World Cup is done," Kiwanuka told Sunday Monitor.

"We thank God that we have managed to improve (from eighth place in Sydney 2015 to seventh place in Liverpool 2019) but now our focus is now on the Africa Netball Championships to be hosted by South Africa.

"I believe it will not be an easy task to defend our title especially after our loses to fellow African nation South Africa and Malawi during the just concluded Vitality Netball World Cup."

Consecutive wins

The She Cranes registered back to back victories in 2017 and 2018 editions held in Uganda and Zambia, hence the team earning qualification for the 2018 Commonwealth Games as well as the recently concluded World Cup in Liverpool, England.

But Uganda lost 50-40 and 59-53 against South Africa and Malawi at the World Cup.

Kiwanuka hopes the She Cranes can make up for those losses at the continental event if they prepare well enough.

"It (title defence) is possible if only the team is given favourable training conditions including a good training facility and better allowances," he said.

The coach disclosed that more players will be spotted from the National League, that starts next month, and added to the She Cranes fold in a bid to bolster the squad. "We have many youngsters who play good netball and since the netball league is starting soon, we shall identify and involve them," added Kiwanuka.

NETBALL WORLD CUP

UGANDA'S RESULTS

Uganda 32-64 England

Uganda 52-43 Scotland

Uganda 69-48 Samoa

Uganda 57-54 T&T

Uganda 40-67 South Africa

Uganda 48-61 Jamaica

Uganda 44-55 Malawi

Uganda 58-47 Zimbabwe