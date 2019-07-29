Kenya: Three Killed, One Seriously Injured in Lanet Crash

Three people died while one sustained serious injuries on Sunday following a road accident on the Nakuru-Dondori-Lanet Road near Kenya Defence Forces barracks.
Nakuru Sub-County Police Commander Elena Kabukuro, said the accident, which involved a saloon and a motorbike, happened at around 5.30pm.
"The motorbike was heading to Nakuru from Dundori side. It was carrying four passengers," said," Ms Kabukuro.
"The motorbike rider two of his passengers died on the spot while the third victim was rushed to the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital, " Ms Kabukuro added.
Ms Kabukuro added that the motorbike, which was moving at a high speed, kept swerving on the road.
She said bottles of alcohol were recovered at the scene of the accident.
The bodies were taken to the Nakuru Sub County Hospital Mortuary. The accident caused a heavy traffic snarl-up on the busy road.
