Nigeria: Zamfara Governor Secures Release of 300 Abductees

In the vigorous pursuit of his reconciliation programme, Governor Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has secured the release of 300 abductees from their kidnappers.

And for achieving this feat in a short time, Afreximbank has unveiled a $1billion investment for the state.

Matawalle, who spoke on the ongoing peace process in the state when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), stated that for the first time in years, Zamfara had not recorded any incident of killing or abduction in a month.

He said: "Zamfara State, as you are all aware, had so many issues before my emergence as the governor, for which reason and within the limited time, just a month, God helped us to tackle some of these issues.

"Today, we can call Zamfara State as a peaceful state in Nigeria. For your information, for the first time in four weeks, there has been no report of any incident of kidnapping or killing of citizens," he said.

Matawalle promised a sustained enabling environment for development-driven investments and the total restoration of peace to the state.

According to him, "to symbolise these efforts, we have rescued 300 abductees from their various abductors, who have embraced peace through strategic engagements with the state government.

"Our administration is committed to providing a fully secured state and we have started that by engaging the bandits in peace talks, which they have accepted to lay down their arms. As at today, Mr. President, we have secured the release of over 300 people that were under captivity."

The Afreximbank- Zamfara MoU of $1billion investments was signed at the weekend in Abuja with the president of Cairo-based bank, Prof Benedict Okey Oramah, who said that the investment would cut across manufacturing, power, mining and agricultural sectors to open up for the state for development against the hitherto poverty-driven violence.

Talks on $1billion investment started about two weeks ago when Matawalle and other state officials met with the bank officials in Dubai which was facilitated by Heritage Bank.

The governor said that the deal would have been impossible if the problem of insecurity was not tackled.

"The securing of the release of these people was done without any commitment; no single kobo or ransom was paid to the bandits.

"So, we assure you that Zamfara State is safe for investors, they can come to the state and the government is committed to making sure that everything is in place to guarantee their security.

"We thank you for the investment of about $1 billion which can cover manufacturing, power, infrastructure, mining and agriculture. We assure you that we have all the potential to utilise the said funds in order to move Zamfara State forward," he said.

Afreximbank said that the investment is targeted at critical sectors, stressing that the MoU on the multifaceted investments, was anchored on Public Private Partnership (PPP), which requires the parties to leverage on the resources in Zamfara for the general good of the people and other Nigerians.

Oramah said: "We had a very fruitful meeting with the delegation from Zamfara State led by the governor. In Afreximbank we are pleased that the leadership of Zamfara State has a clear vision.

"They have identified clearly the strength of their state, the opportunities and what they need in unlocking these opportunities. They have decided to take their destiny in their hands, which is actually the foundation of the federal structure that we operate in Nigeria, that states should do all they can to maximise the use of the resources they have for the benefit of their people, so that collectively, we can grow the economy of Nigeria to become more than what it is now.

"So, we are proud to be in a very serious discussion with Zamfara State in various areas. We have discussed partnership covering solid minerals where the state has significant strength. We are looking forward to working with the state and our partners to further map the resources and monetise them as quickly as possible.

"We also discussed resources partnership in the area of agriculture and water to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities presented by the system in Zamfara, not only to generate electricity but also for agriculture.

"In particular, is the plan on partnership for reviving the cotton industry in Zamfara. There is no reason why Zamfara State cannot produce cotton like the Republic of Benin which is now the largest producer of cotton in Africa. There is no reason why Zamfara State cannot produce more cotton than Burkina Faso or Mali do. Everything is there in Zamfara State and history is on its side," he said.

Continuing, Oramah said that "we also discussed how to support Zamfara State with regards to animal husbandry and the production of beef using modern facilities. We are really proud of the success that the government of Zamfara State has achieved within a very short time in resolving the security situation.

"What that demonstrates is that good leadership at the state level can help us deal with the security challenges that are currently plaguing many parts of the country. Zamfara is a secured state that can attract the kind of environment we are talking about.

"Altogether, the investments we have discussed which we prioritise based on the need of having to get them done amounts to about $1 billion. We will work very actively with our partners and the government to make sure that we make Zamfara State a shining example of what can be achieved if the government of the different states look inward and leverage the resources they have for the betterment of their people and we believe that the commitment we have seen so far would lead to the results that all of us will be proud of," he said.

Troops Kill 5, Arrest 4 Bandits In Kaduna

Meanwhile, troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army have neutralised five bandits and arrested four others in two separate operations in Chikun and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.

The deputy director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Col. Ezindu Idimah, made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Kaduna yesterday.

Idimah said that troops of "Operation Harbin Kunama III" dislodged a bandits' camp in Dagu village of Igabi local government on July 24, following credible information.

"During the operation, two bandits were neutralised and one was apprehended. Others evidently escaped with gunshot wounds. Troops also rescued two kidnapped victims, Mallam Yakubu Hamidu and Alhaji Isa Saidu from the bandits' den around Makarfi Farm junction in Igabi LGA on July 25.

"Two motorcycles belonging to the criminals were also destroyed during an exchange of fire," Idimah said.

He said that the residents of Dagu village commended the army for destroying the bandits' hideouts who have been terrorising villages in the area.

Idimah further said that the second operation was conducted on July 25 by troops on "Operation Thunder Strike" around Kubuso, Kuso and Kakumi General Area in Chikun local government area.

"Following the operation, three bandits were neutralised, three were arrested and two kidnapped victims were freed," he said.

Among the items recovered from them included one AK-47 rifle, a single barrel rifle, one dane gun and 28 rounds of special ammunition. Others were two motorcycles, one camouflage uniform, two ATM cards, a Tecno phone, one Airtel SIM card and empty cases of 5×7.62mm special ammunition.

He appealed to the general public to report anybody seen with gunshot wounds to the nearest security post for investigation.

The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their efforts and charged them not to relent until the bandits were effectively annihilated.