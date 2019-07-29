Nigeria: Buhari Orders Military Action Against Killers of Borno Mourners

28 July 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari last night in Abuja ordered immediate action against the dastardly attack on a funeral procession in Maiduguri, Borno State, which claimed the lives of tens of mourners.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president had received assurances from the armed forces that the terrorists who committed the killings "will pay a big price for their action."

He quoted the president as saying, "The federal government is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation's security.

"This administration is determined to end the menace of terrorism."

The statement said a major exercise by the nation's Air Force with air patrols and ground operations by the army

had begun to hunt down the attackers.

It also said the president assured the residents of Maiduguri and the citizens settled in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps that they would receive increased protection from further attacks by the assailants

