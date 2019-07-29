Uganda: Cranes Seek Better Victoria Cup Returns

The Rugby Cranes entertain a familiar foes, the Zimbabwe Sables, today at Legends Rugby Club in the reemerged Victoria Cup after a seven year lull. A lot has changed during the limbo but both sides have continuously faced each other in the Gold Cup, giving both sets of camps a glimpse of what to expect today.
Zimbabwe's last visit to Uganda saw them run away 38-18 victors at Kyadondo but today's tie comes with its own struggles. "The boys are well aware of what is at stake. We lost to the same side last year but that is history and we are chasing a win," said Cranes coach Robert Seguya.
Seguya has made four changes from the crop that lost 16-5 to Kenya with Ian Munyani (concussion), Brian Asaba (concussion) replaced by Eric Mulamula and Kelvin Balagadde respectively. Joseph Kagimu makes way for Faraji Odugo while Ivan Kabagambe comes in for Saul Kivumbi.
Uganda has a lot to work on going by the Kenya game. The lineout will stand out as Ronald Kanyanya had a torrid time, something Seguya too admitted. "."Kanyanya was a bit nervous, he's just getting used to the big stage and hopefully he will clean up," The introduction of Odugo could mean he starts with Kanyanya as back up. Asaba's injury leaves the backrow with nowhere to hide, his tackling and leadership is priceless.
Elsewhere Phillip Wokorach is expected to assume his natural full back position with Adrian Kasito hugging the touch line and Daudi Semwami as the other winger. In a nutshell the entire unit must step up.
Zimbabwe who beat Zambia 39-10 in their opening Cup ties have made up to seven changes to their roaster in a bid to beef up. Zambia take on Kenya in the other fixture of the day.
Starting
Probable XV : Santos Senteza, Richard Kanyanya, Asuman Mugerwa (C) Charles Uhuru (VC), Robert Aziku, Mike Otto, Desire Ayera, Eliphaz Emong, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Ivan Magomu, Pius Ogena, Michael Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, Daudi Semwami, Phillip Wokorach
Read the original article on Monitor.
