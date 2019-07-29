Uganda: Key Picks From Besigye's 'State of the People's Address'

Opposition activist Kizza Besigye, who styled himself the "people's president" after the 2016 General Election that he claims he won but was rigged out, earlier this year set up a 'people's parliament' to complete his 'people's government' which he instituted in 2016.

On Thursday, Dr Besigye hosted the 'people's parliament' at his home in Kasangati, Wakiso District, and delivered what he called the 'state of the people's address'. Below are excerpts from the speech.

Disunity

We live in a very deeply divided country. It is that division that we must crystalise and address.

Dr Besigye did not provide the source of his statistics, but said the country is divided into three.

The 1 per cent, which controls all the power and resources, 9 per cent who are accessories of the 1 per cent and the 90 who constitute the rest of the population.

The 1 percent includes the President and his family, some of his relatives and friends, and foreign investors. Those he said can easily be identified because they are happy, spiteful and arrogant.

The 9 per cent are quiet, but anxious because they are rewarded. They include big businesses, professionals, those from academia, religious leaders and politicians. Most are in that category by allowance. They can always be pushed out if they misbehave.

Some people in the media are sometimes taken into the advantaged 9 per cent.

The 90 per cent includes the peasant farmers, those in the informal sector, medical workers and public servants. Attempts have been made to further divide that 90 per cent along tribal and age lines.

When the President gives the State of the Nation address, he addresses himself to the 1 per cent.

He is very cheerful. He addresses people on his factories, his oil, his roads. Unfortunately for them whether they are doing well, the 90 per cent is what gives the country its character.

Poverty

Uganda is a highly indebted poor country and among those with low human development. Poverty is increasing. Only 2 million out of the 7.5 million households are involved in a cash economy. Five million live on subsistence farming.

Population involved in agriculture is most vulnerable because the bulk depend on the weather. Only 2 percent of farming communities irrigate.

Soil fertility is getting low yet agricultural inputs are expensive. Fertilisers are unaffordable, so very few farmers are using them.

The 1 per cent may be very knowledgeable, but can't transform the country when the 90 per cent aren't knowledgeable.

Thirty per cent of the population have chronic food insecurity, 61 per cent of Ugandans still cannot access clean water and 75 per cent have no access to improved sanitation

Exploitation of farmers

Prices of agricultural produce determined by the 1 per cent. This was designed. That is why collective bargaining through the cooperatives was killed.

Unemployment

Unemployment is certainly very explosive and the story of those who are employed must be told. Some are working very long hours and paid very little. What those who are employing them are doing is disguised slavery.

They say we have built factories and employed 1,000 people, but they mean they've enslaved 1,000.

Education

Access has increased, with enrolment rising to 8 million, but the quality remains poor. Seventy per cent of the children drop out and 30 per cent who remain cannot read and understand a Primary Two story or solve a Primary Two Maths problem when in Primary Seven.

Teachers are poorly paid so no competent person wants to become a teacher. The teaching profession is now attracting the worst.

There is need for government to invest more in education. It is currently giving a capitation grant of only $3 per child per year.

Funding to institutions of higher learning has collapsed, which is impeding growth.

Security

Some of our people think that security is the absence of war. No. Lack of war is not security. Even today a war can break out because of the deep frustration in the population. As long as you do not have justice you cannot have peace.

There is social insecurity which is manifesting in the form of domestic violence, family breakups, violent crimes, political repression and electoral violence. Matters are not helped by the big number of guns in the public domain. People are terrified and, therefore, cannot innovate. People are not participating in decision making and they hardly relax. Uganda is engaging in regional adventurism by deploying troops in the Congo and Sudan. It has been at loggerheads with Rwanda.

Debt

The 1 per cent has been borrowing on our behalf. We haven't been empowering them.

Uganda was forgiven all its debts in 1992, but today every Ugandan has a debt of Shs1 million and the foreign debt is growing. It is Shs42 trillion and counting. Debt is not a bad thing if you are to put to productive use, but part of it is stolen and some of it is used to beat us.

Our roads are the most expensive.Lenders have a responsibility. We must sound a very clear warning to especially our friends the Chinese.

Solutions

Power must shift from the 1 per cent to the 99 per cent. The country must work for the 100 per cent.

People have been asking us, what alternatives do you have? But the alternative happens when you have power. The starting point is that we must regain power and control over the country. Power gives us resources, decision making and ability to implement. Getting it back will not come by kneeling down and praying to them. Elections! They will never declare you winner because they are the organisers. Power will be taken back through struggle. Struggle can be violent or peaceful. We chose to struggle without violence.

Health

Healthcare attends to only those who are sick or go there to complain. If you've never fallen sick healthcare does not know you, but that is not how it is meant to work. Our healthcare system is sick.

Only 25 per cent of the population is contributing to healthcare. There is, however, some good news as life expectancy has increased and child and maternal mortality decreased, but only because of intervention of taxpayers abroad.

The Gavi Fund, a global Vaccine Alliance, has since 2001 spent $1.3 billion on immunisation of Ugandans children. Treatment of HIV/Aids has improved. At least a third of the 1.5 million Ugandans living with HIV/Aids are on antiretroviral therapy.

Ninety five per cent of the drugs provided are by taxpayers abroad. Malaria continues to be the biggest killer and there would have been a disaster if donors had not provided mosquito nets.

Seventeen per cent of deaths of children under five are due to diarrhoea. Half of children under five are anemic. Between 30 and 40 per cent of the children are stunted. HIV/Aids, Tuberculosis and respiratory infections remain a challenge.

Land grabbing

Land grabbing is the reality of our people and it is advancing. People in various parts of the country are living in camps. Most recently more than1,000 people were evicted from their land in Katakwi. Foreigners are marching in and taking land for commercial agriculture. We shall soon be like South African where original land owners are living in settlements.

Advice to delegates

Our people must wake up to the fact that they are captive, so provide them with information.

Leaders must keep in touch with the masses because even nonviolent struggles require strong forces

Leaders must create and maintain networks. They must be in constant communication with their teams.