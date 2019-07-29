Nigeria: Kano Pillars Break 66-Year Jinx to Win Aiteo Cup

Kano Pillars, popularly called 'Sai Masu Gida', have emerged 2019 Aiteo Cup champions after defeating Niger Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties after regulation time ended 0-0.

Kano Pillars will receive the sum of N25 million as prize money for winning the title while Niger Tornadoes are N10 million richer.

It will be recalled that Niger Tornadoes lost the trophy on penalties to Akwa United in 2017.

Meanwhile, the finals was marred by crowd violence as fans stormed the pitch after Pillars won the game which had the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Nigeria Football Federation's top hierarchy in attendance.

This action forced the security agents to fire tear gas to scare away fans.

The resultant effects had everyone in the stadium scampering for safety.

After normalcy was restored, the medals presentation was not without its own hitches as the Cup was nowhere to be found.

The dignitaries waited at the podium for over twenty minutes before the cup was given to the players.