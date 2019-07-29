Nigeria: Kano Pillars Break 66-Year Jinx to Win Aiteo Cup

28 July 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Kano Pillars, popularly called 'Sai Masu Gida', have emerged 2019 Aiteo Cup champions after defeating Niger Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties after regulation time ended 0-0.

Kano Pillars will receive the sum of N25 million as prize money for winning the title while Niger Tornadoes are N10 million richer.

It will be recalled that Niger Tornadoes lost the trophy on penalties to Akwa United in 2017.

Meanwhile, the finals was marred by crowd violence as fans stormed the pitch after Pillars won the game which had the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Nigeria Football Federation's top hierarchy in attendance.

This action forced the security agents to fire tear gas to scare away fans.

The resultant effects had everyone in the stadium scampering for safety.

After normalcy was restored, the medals presentation was not without its own hitches as the Cup was nowhere to be found.

The dignitaries waited at the podium for over twenty minutes before the cup was given to the players.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.