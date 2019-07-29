Zimbabwe: Madzibaba Andby Helps Drug Abusers

The founder of the Johanne the Fifth of Africa Apostolic Church, Johanne Masowe Chishanu leader Madzibaba Andby Makururu, is attracting scores of people to his shrine in Mutare, who are afflicted by several health challenges including mental illness and drug abuse.

Standard Style recently spoke to many people at one of his shrines in Mutare who said they were being treated of various ailments.

"I am healing people with mental challenges, but the Holy Spirit has also told me that some are a result of drug abuse and need counselling," Madzibaba Andby said.

According to him, he has healed an orphan who lived on the streets of Mutare.

The orphan, who was Christened Lazarus Andby, was full of praise for the prophet for healing him.

"I grew up on the streets after I was dumped there by my parents and I later developed a mental condition," Lazarus said.

"After two weeks at this shrine, I am glad to testify that I am completely healed and even managed to marry in this church.

"We are now lodging in Yeoville with my wife Lydia for the past four months

"I have also been instructed by the Holy Spirit that women now need to be freed from the shackles of child marriages. I say 'no to child marriages'."

Headquartered in Mutare, Madzibaba Andby said his sect has branches in countries in the Sadc region and in the United Kingdom in Nottingham.

Madzibaba Andby, who came under the spotlight in 2018 through his video in which he "prophesied President Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory in the presidential election", urged Zimbabweans to be united to conquer the challenges the country is facing.