South Africa Is in a Mess - It's Time for Coalition Politics

The success of coalition politics here and abroad clearly debunks the myth about ideology -- the fact is, many people have no clue of what that is and frankly, they don't care. What matters to them are bread and butter issues.

South Africa is being held captive by factional battles and policy differences within the ruling party. This is influenced by external forces using these factions for their own agendas and interests. We are merely pawns in their chess game.

The much-vaunted new dawn has been nothing but different players of the same team, representing different interests -- and not poor South Africans, who continue to suffer. The economy continues to decline; just a few days ago President Ramaphosa told us to brace ourselves for more job losses. Investor confidence is at its lowest. Poverty and inequality are on the rise. Clearly, we can't continue like this. We need a new approach and thinking from patriotic people who are prepared to look beyond their party colours.

President Ramaphosa will have to choose between the ANC and South Africa. If he thinks that he can succeed in reforming both, he's making a big mistake. The biggest risks that continue to strangle...