South Africa: Cape Town Shop Looted After Owner Allegedly Shoots Customer in Dispute Over Change

28 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Angry residents stormed a shop in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Sunday morning after the owner allegedly shot a man in a dispute over change.

The shop in the Green Point area of the sprawling suburb, owned by a Somalian man, was looted at around 10:00, said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

"Community members claimed that the owner of the shop shot a man and fled the area. This victim was traced to a local hospital in the area where he is being treated," he said.

Police were investigating cases of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Traut said the shop owner had yet to be traced.

