South Africa: Cape Town Shop Looted After Owner Allegedly Shoots Customer in Dispute Over Change

Angry residents stormed a shop in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Sunday morning after the owner allegedly shot a man in a dispute over change.
The shop in the Green Point area of the sprawling suburb, owned by a Somalian man, was looted at around 10:00, said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.
"Community members claimed that the owner of the shop shot a man and fled the area. This victim was traced to a local hospital in the area where he is being treated," he said.
Police were investigating cases of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.
Traut said the shop owner had yet to be traced.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.