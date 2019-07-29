South Africa: Anglo American Is Back

analysis

Anglo American's interim results announcement on July 24 promised to be a fairly prosaic affair. But two pivotal events changed that. A surprising $1-billion share buyback was announced. And then came the decision by Indian tycoon Anil Agarwal to unwind his looming financial scheme in which he bought control over 20% of the company. Agarwal made a huge fortune from the bet, but the real winner is Anglo.

On his podcast "How I Built This", renowned interviewer Guy Raz has quizzed such superstar innovators as electronic goods inventor James Dyson, Airbnb's Joe Gebbia and Cisco Systems' Sandy Lerner, among many others. One of his trademarks is to ask his myriad entrepreneurial guests one common question about their success: Was it skill or was it luck?

Most say it was a bit of both. It's a safe answer. For successful (or failing) mining companies, it's a particularly apposite question because unlike many other industries, mining companies are almost entirely in the maw of the price of the commodities they produce. Luck is crucial, and it is outside the company's control. It's a curse. And sometimes a blessing.

Four years ago, Anglo delivered the company's biggest loss in its century-old history, a...