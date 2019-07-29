South Africa: Sharp Learning Curve Ahead for Gauteng Early Childhood Education

28 July 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

The Gauteng education MEC has unveiled his 'priority of priorities' - to focus on early childhood development.

A month after pronouncing Early Childhood Development (ECD) as a key focus of his second political term, Gauteng MEC for Education and Youth Development Panyaza Lesufi has unveiled the department's strategy to broaden the scope of early childhood education.

"We have convened you today with one thing in mind, we want to take you through our vision, the path we want you to follow and our thinking through our plans to make ECD in Gauteng the best ECD sector in our country," Lesufi said.

"Something big is about to happen... and when something big is about to happen, those that use taxis will tell you: bambezela siyajika (hold on)... ECD is about to take a sharp turn."

Lesufi was speaking at a summit in Randburg, Johannesburg on Saturday 27 July to outline the department's strategy to broaden early childhood learning in the province.

He reminded those in attendance that ECD is the cornerstone of education.

Following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his February 2019 State of the Nation Address to move ECD from the Department of Social Development to Education, Lesufi...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

