South Africa: George Taxi Owner Shot Dead in Bakkie

A taxi owner was shot dead while in his vehicle in Thembalethu, George, Southern Cape police said on Sunday.
Prince Mmola, 32, was sitting in his Isuzu bakkie in Liwani Street around 09:00 when an unknown gunman fired multiple shots through the windscreen, said Captain Malcolm Pojie.
"He ran away whilst being pursued by bystanders. He then got into a getaway car and sped off, he said.
"On arrival at the crime scene, police members found the victim still seated behind the steering wheel of his Isuzu Bakkie. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head. He was already deceased."
Police were investigating the motive.
Anyone with information can contact the Thembalethu Police Station on 044 802 8900 or Crime stop on 08600 10111.
Source: News24
