Sudan: Dr. Osman Altyeib

The Nigerian medical and voluntary communities have selected Sudanese doctor, Osman Altyeib, as recipient of the honorary award for his outstanding work in controlling Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (DRTB) which was rampant in the country.

Dr. Altyeib was presented with the award during the Nigerian National TB Conference, held in Abuja 17_18 July, and in attendance were over 2000 doctors and practitioners, recognizant of his contribution.

Drug resistant TB used to cause high mortality rate in Nigeria as the country lacked the appropriate medical technical expertise to handle the poverty related endemic and the DRTB specifically. Dr Osman Altayeib, who works as the Country Representative and medical advisor for the Belgian Damien Foundation, has acquired a good experience in the DRTB treatment while in the Soviet Union countries and other states where he worked as consultant in the field.

He was the one who initiated the DRTB programme in Nigeria, training numerous Nigerian doctors on this field. He further helped establishing the Centre for DRTB cure in Abuja, Nigeria. His team and organization have provided tremendous support to DRTB control in Nigeria.

"I have received many certificates of appreciation in my career but Iam particularly proud of this award. We have managed collectively to save lives of hundreds or may be thousands of people during a relatively short period of time. I came to Nigeria a year and half ago" he said.

Dr. Altyeib is a member of WHO Task Force for DRTB and Green Light Committee Consultant for Programmatic Management of DRTB.