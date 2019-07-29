Uganda: 50,000 to Get Anti-Cholera Jabs in Bududa

At least 50,000 people in Bududa District are to be vaccinated against cholera, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Currently, the district is struggling to contain a cholera outbreak that has affected 51 residents.

"The Ministry of Health is vaccinating more than 50,000 individuals in 22 parishes that are comprised of 207 villages in the district. Bududa District is currently facing an active cholera outbreak. However, the outbreak is being responded to effectively by the resilient and determined health workforce," Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry public relations officer, said at the weekend.

The cholera vaccine is administered orally for persons above one year.

It is administered in two doses and offers protection of up to five years.

Early this year, the Ministry of Health concluded the first round of the cholera vaccination in Nebbi, Zombo, Buliisa and Pakwach, with the second round scheduled for August to September.