Sudan: TMC and Agar Faction Agree On Pardoning All Detainees

The Transitional Military Council(TMC) and Sudan People's Movement -North Sector(SPLM-N)- Malik Agar faction - agreed over a host of issues, top of which were pardoning all political detainees and dropping execution sentence verdicts against the armed movements leaders as well as opening corridors and lanes for delivery of humanitarian aid to people affected by war at areas of the conflicts.
In a meeting in Juba, capital of South Sudan State Saturday which was chaired by Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo from the side of TMC and Malik Agar from SPLM-N, the two sides reaffirmed renewal of the ceasefire agreement.
