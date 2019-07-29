Sudan: Daglo Returns Home After Visit to Juba

Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and commander of the Rapid Support Forces(RSF), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and his accompanied delegation returned home Sunday after a two-day visit to South Sudan State at President Salva Kiir's invitation.

He was received at Khartoum airport by head of TMC's economic committee, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jaber and a number of TMC members.

Chair of TMC's political committee, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi said in press statements that agreement was reached with the armed movements on permanent ceasefire and release of those politically imprisoned from armed armed movements and opening corridors to deliver humanitarian assistance to the war-affected areas.

He added that the meeting with armed movements-Aggar and Al-Hilo factions which was held separately - was positive and fruitful where the parties , he explained , stressed on necessity of formation of the transitional government to fill the constitutional vacuum in Sudan while President Salva Kiir , the sponsor of the talks, affirmed necessity of speeding up formation of the government to reach final formula of political stability in Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin attributed non-participation of Al-Hilo in Juba talks to his illness , disclosing that the they felt seriousness of the two movements over reaching peace and stability Sudan, especially after their assurance over cessation of hostilities and permanent ceasefire.

He indicated that all parties reaffirmed President Kiir' sponsorship to the peace process and praised his concern with issues of peace and stability in Sudan.