Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Zimbabwean Ambassador

28 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Chairman of the Transitional Military Council(TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received at the Republican Palace Sunday the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Sudan, Hilda Suka Mafudze, on occasion of expiry of her assignment in Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan awarded the Zimbabwean ambassador al-Neilain Order (first class) in recognition of her role in development of relations between Sudan and Zimbabwe.

Hilda said in a press statement that her meeting with the TMC Chairman tackled bilateral relations and ways of boosting them further and expressed appreciation to government and people of Sudan for cooperation she found during her term of office in Sudan.

The Zimbabwean ambassador wished Sudan prosperous future.

