Sudan: Gumaa Calls for Engagement of Native Administration in Government

Secretary-General of the Federal Government Chamber, Sidiq Gumam Babal-Khair has underscored necessity of engagement of native administration in levels of local government.
This came when he met Sunday with caretaker Wali of River Nile State , Maj. Gen. Abdul-Mahmoud Hammad Hussein and discussed issues of living , flow of commodities - petroleum products, flour and wheat- and efforts made by the state government to provide basic services to people of the River Nile State.
The Federal Government Chamber Secretary-General got assured of economic and security situations and production, calling for placing more attention to agricultural production.
The Wali, for his part, presented a detailed briefing on the state efforts to develop work and execute the plans by way that serves interest of the citizens.
Read the original article on SNA.
