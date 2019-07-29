Sudan: SUNA Forum to Host Alliance of East Sudan Parties and Movements

The regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will host at 12:00 noon on Monday the Alliance of East Sudan Parties and Movements to cast light on the alliance and the current political situation.

The forum will be addressed by the alliance Chairman, Salih Mohamed Hassab, the Secretary General of the alliance, Hussein Shingray, the Political Secretary of the alliance, Ali Ukod, and the alliance spokesman, Abdul-Gadir Somen.

Invitation to attend the news forum is directed to the media and press.