Sudan: SUNA Forum to Host Alliance of East Sudan Parties and Movements

28 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will host at 12:00 noon on Monday the Alliance of East Sudan Parties and Movements to cast light on the alliance and the current political situation.

The forum will be addressed by the alliance Chairman, Salih Mohamed Hassab, the Secretary General of the alliance, Hussein Shingray, the Political Secretary of the alliance, Ali Ukod, and the alliance spokesman, Abdul-Gadir Somen.

Invitation to attend the news forum is directed to the media and press.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.