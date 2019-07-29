Sudan: Al-Tawil Calls for Peaceful Transformation of Power After Transitional Period

Chairman of the Liberal Independents Nationalists Coalition, Dr. Osman Ibrahim Al-Tawil, a former candidate of Khartoum State, Dr. Osman Ibrahim Al-Tawil, has called for peaceful for the transfer of power after the transitional period.

Interviewed by SUNA, Dr. Al-Tawil said that Sudan obtains tremendous resources and that the transitional government shall have a strategic vision to deal with alliances.

Responding to a question on the coalition vision for the future of Sudan foreign relations, he stressed the importance keeping a united address at the international and regional forums and shall maintain firm ties with the friendly countries, adding that it is important that Sudan shall have a clear vision for enhancing its external relations.

Dr. Al-Tawil pointed out that Sudan foreign relations shall preserve the interest of the country and prevent any foreign intervention in the in Sudan domestic affairs, adding that Sudan shall, likewise, keep away from interfering in the others' affairs.

He said that Sudan is required to maintain balanced relations with other countries and to preserve its membership in the Arab League and the African Union.