Sudan: Al-Tawil Calls for Peaceful Transformation of Power After Transitional Period

Chairman of the Liberal Independents Nationalists Coalition, Dr. Osman Ibrahim Al-Tawil, a former candidate of Khartoum State, Dr. Osman Ibrahim Al-Tawil, has called for peaceful for the transfer of power after the transitional period.
Interviewed by SUNA, Dr. Al-Tawil said that Sudan obtains tremendous resources and that the transitional government shall have a strategic vision to deal with alliances.
Responding to a question on the coalition vision for the future of Sudan foreign relations, he stressed the importance keeping a united address at the international and regional forums and shall maintain firm ties with the friendly countries, adding that it is important that Sudan shall have a clear vision for enhancing its external relations.
Dr. Al-Tawil pointed out that Sudan foreign relations shall preserve the interest of the country and prevent any foreign intervention in the in Sudan domestic affairs, adding that Sudan shall, likewise, keep away from interfering in the others' affairs.
He said that Sudan is required to maintain balanced relations with other countries and to preserve its membership in the Arab League and the African Union.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.