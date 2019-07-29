Sudan: SUNA Forum to Host East Sudan Parties Monday

The Press Forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will host at 12:00 noon Monday Coalition of East Sudan Parties and Movements to shed light on the coalition and the current political situation.

The forum will be addressed by Coalition Chairman, Salih Mohamed, secretary-general , Hussein Shengrai, political secretary, Ali Ukud and the official spokesman of the coalition, Abdul-Gadir Somin.

Invitation is extended to all media.