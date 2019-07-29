Kenya: MP Ken Okoth Loses Long Battle With Cancer

26 July 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth is dead. Okoth's death was confirmed late on Friday afternoon by the Clerk of the National Assembly.

Okoth succumbed to Colorectal cancer, which he has been battling with for the last few months.

Mr Okoth first revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four Colorectal cancer in February 2019.

At the time, Okoth said that his condition had been discovered at a very advanced stage, thus it could only be managed.

Shortly after coming public about his medical condition, Okoth flew out of the country for further treatment in France.

During his stay abroad, the 41-year-old legislator kept sharing with concerned Kenyans details of his treatment, while also expressing optimism that he would pull through.

He only returned to the country early his month after being away for five months.

