South Africa: Team SA Sinks in Final Day Heats in South Korea

28 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

It was another day of struggles in the pool for the South African team at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Sunday.

Swimming in the heats of the men's 400m IM, Ayrton Sweeney posted the 19th-fastest time (4:20.32), a full 8.05 behind the quickest time posted by Japan's Daiya Seto (4:12.27).

Only the top eight fastest times reached the final.

In the women's 400m IM that followed, Rebecca Meder disappointed with the 22nd-fastest time (4:53.99), a yawning 18.59 behind the quickest time recorded by Hungarian star Katinka Hosszu (4:35.40).

Only 26 swimmers contested the women's heats and once again only the top eight reached Sunday's final.

The 4x100m medley relays resulted in shockingly poor performances from both the SA men's and women's quartets.

In their heat, the men's first-choice line-up of Chris Reid (backstroke), Michael Houlie (breaststroke), Chad le Clos (butterfly) and Ryan Coetzee (freestyle) finished stone last and when all was said and done, their time of 3:38.18 was the 23rd-fastest time out of the 27 teams who competed.

The SA quartet were embarrassingly well beaten by swimming minnows like Ireland, Israel and Kazakhstan - among many others.

The SA women's foursome of Mariella Venter (backstroke), Tatjana Schoenmaker (breaststroke), Tayla Lovemore (butterfly) and Emma Chelius (freestyle) fared little better in finishing 17th in the 21-strong field.

Team SA will have a single entrant in Sunday's championship-concluding finals when Zane Waddell takes to the water in the men's 50m backstroke at 13:02 SA time .

The South African team have won three medals to date in Gwangju - a silver for Schoenmaker in the women's 200m breaststroke and two bronze medals by Le Clos (100m and 200m butterfly).

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.