South Africa: Four Injured in N3 Collision

Two adults and two minors were injured in a collision on the N3 South bound just before the Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal onramp on Saturday morning.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light delivery vehicle lost control resulting in the vehicle crossing the center median coming to rest against an embankment," Netcare 911 Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Sunday.

The four occupants in the vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The patients were transported to the hospital for further medical care, after they were treated by paramedics on the scene.

