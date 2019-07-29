Southern Africa: Tanzania Govt Set to Promote Key Sectors At SADC Summit

The government plans to take advantage of the forthcoming Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Summit to promote education, business and beach tourism.

The deputy minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Constantine Kanyasu, said the meeting has come a time when the government wants to reach two million tourists per year.

"Our President (John Magufuli) is going to be the Sadc chairman, so we will take this opportunity to promote these sectors with a view to increasing foreign and local investments by 2020," he said.

Mr Kanyasu made the remarks yesterday at the launch of the City Hotel, which is owned by a South African.

He stressed that more than 1,000 visitors have so far confirmed to attend the meeting, stressing that many more will flock into the country after the summit.

The minister said the City Hotel joins a growing list of five-star hotels in the country. Tanzania has 8,700 five-star hotel rooms. "We also plan to introduce a cruise ship, and the process is already in the final stages, so this hotel will accommodate many tourists," he said.

The country has more than 1,000 kilometres of the Indian Ocean coastline, but its beaches have not been generating the envisaged revenue. City Hotel general manager Anneke Piennar said they plan to construct a similar hotel in Morogoro Region to diversify choices of visitors from South Africa and other countries.

"We are finalising some issues before starting to construct a similar hotel in Morogoro. That region has only a few hotels, so we hope to attract many people to Morogoro," he said, full of confidence.