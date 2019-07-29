Tanzania: Tax Stamps - Govt to Roll Out 2nd Phase Soon Stamps

The government is rolling out Phase Two of the Electronic Tax Stamps (ETS) programme this Thursday as it seeks to boost transparency in the collection of excise duty, value-added tax (Vat) and corporate tax from manufacturers.

The ETS system enables the government to use modern technology to obtain production data on a timely basis (real time) from manufacturers.

The move aids the government in curbing revenue leakages - and also to determine in advance the amount of tax to be paid as excise duty, value-added tax and income tax.

The TRA deputy commissioner general, Mr Msafiri Ndimbo, told journalists at the 43rd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) that the first phase of the project - which was rolled out by a Swiss firm, Société Industrielle et Commerciale de Produits Alimentaires (SICPA) - was launched on January 15 this year (2019).

During the first phase, the electronic stamp devices were installed in 19 companies whichmanufacture alcoholic beverahges across the country: wines and spirits.

The TRA Commissioner General, Mr Edwin Mhede, announced through an newspaper advertisement recently that - in line with Regulation 29 of the ETS Regulation-2018, the second phase of the project will be rolled out beginning on August 1, 2019.

Phase-2 will be rolled out on products such as sweetened or flavoured waters and other non-alcoholic beverages - with the exclusion of vegetable juices under tariff heading 20.09, according to the tariff classifications.

"The date is announced well in advance, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Electronic Tax Stamps Regulations, 2018... The specified products shall include all locally produced or imported... ," read the TRA statement in part.

He said TRA will announce on a later date the effective date for rolling out ETS on other items that have not yet been announced.

The items will include fruit and vegetable juices, water, films and music. "TRA thanks all taxpayers for the support and cooperation accorded to it in implementing Phase-I of the project," he said.

He said products that fall under Phase 2 of the ETS but which were not affixed with tax stamps prior to introduction of the system (ETS) will continue to be traded for up to January 31, 2020.

The products in question, he explained, are those that are currently in the market and warehouses of either the manufacturer or importer.

He noted however that after the affixed end date of January 31, 2020 all relevant products must be affixed with ETS.

"Every manufacture or importer of the specified goods shall be required to declare all quantities of products that have no ETS in their possession that is unsold to the TRA regional offices before the effective date," he said.

He said all manufacturers, producers and importers of the specified products are reminded to submit full details of their brands quantities of ETS they intend to use before the effective date and make registration in the Electronic Tax Stamps Management System (ETSMS) to enable ordering of the new tax stamps through a secure web portal available at TRA website.