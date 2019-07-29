South Africa: KZN Nurse Shot and Killed

A KwaZulu-Natal nurse who worked at a labour ward in Edendale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg has been shot and killed, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said on Sunday.
Mdu Ngubane, 46, who also ran a lift club, was allegedly murdered on Saturday night after transporting workers from Liberty Mall to their homes in and around the city.
He was allegedly shot by unknown assailants in Harewood, Caluza, after dropping off his last passenger on the township's Mbanjwa Road. His vehicle was not taken during the incident.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked by this senseless murder. In Mr Ngubane, we have lost a person who was clearly not only committed to developing himself, but also had a passion for helping other people," said Simelane-Zulu.
She said his expertise would be a blow to the department.
"This is a huge loss to the department, and his community, and we are poorer without him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. We are pleading with law enforcement authorities to work tirelessly to bring to book perpetrators of this callous and senseless murder."
Simelane-Zulu said colleagues described him as reliable, dedicated and responsible.
Originally from eMbali township, Ngubane arrived at Edendale Hospital after training at Ceza Hospital in Zululand District as an enrolled nurse in 2004.
He then worked his way up, completing a bridging course at Grey's Hospital in 2006 that helped him graduate to professional nurse in 2009.
Source: News24
