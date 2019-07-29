Sudan: Politicians Commend Rapid Support Forces Role in Providing Services to Citizens

28 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The General Commander of the Army of the People's Movement of National Forces, Maj. Gen. Hassan Hanoudi, has appreciated the initiatives being presented by the Rapid Support Forces in providing services and establishing educational and health institutions and water facilities, indicating that provision of these services come as part of the social responsibility of these forces.

He said that the inclusive and permanent peace cannot be attained without meeting the people's basic needs and realizing stability, stating that the future vision necessitates regarding the Rapid Support Forces as productive forces, rather than forces for war only.

He referred to the social communication initiative of the Rapid Support Forces - Red Sea Sector in implementing projects and serving Hajs (pilgrims).

The leader of the Democratic Al-Gadd Party, Nurain Abdul-Gafa, has praised the initiative of the Rapid Support Forces in providing transport and decent living to the citizens as well as supporting the transfer to democracy.

It is to be recalled that the Rapid Support Forces have implemented various support projects to the citizens in Darfur region in the context of its social liability program, including establishing 44 water sources and constructing water pumps, 30 schools and 32 Quranic classes.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

