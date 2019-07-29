Sudan: Maj. Gen. Hamad Appreciates Efforts for Combating Human Trafficking

The caretaker Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Mohamed Hamad, has stressed the importance of enhancing the legal framework pertinent to the human trafficking through effective smart partnerships for uprooting the phenomenon which is degrading to human dignity and causing to negative social impacts.

Addressing a workshop on the combat of human trafficking in Kassala Sunday, the Wali (governor) has appreciated the efforts done for the combat of human trafficking, affirming the importance of acquainting communities about the risks of the phenomenon in the context of religion and morals.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Federal Daawa Supreme Council, Sheikh Mohamed Ali Al-Ardab, has pointed to the council's efforts at the level of east Sudan states for eradication of the negative phenomena as regards realization of social peace.

He also affirmed the council recognition of the youth role in bolstering the humanitarian values and the re-building of communities.

The workshop has reviewed a working paper presented by Ismail Tirab which stressed the importance of informing the families and youths with the dangers of human trafficking and the illegal immigration.

He called on the community and decision-makers to present sound development and economic projects toward alleviating impacts of the phenomena of human trafficking and illegal immigration.

The Director of Kassala State's Investigation Police, Col. (police) Magdi Hassan, has given a detailed briefing about human trafficking, its destructive impacts and ways of combating it, calling for serious efforts and plans to eradicate the phenomenon with participation of the community.