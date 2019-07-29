Sudan: TMC and FFC Don't Anticipate Timeframe's for Negotiations

The lecturer of International Relations and Political Science at the Economics and Rural Development Faculty, University of Gazera, Hanan Mohamed Ahmed, said Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) did not give due concern to the time factor as an important one in the negotiations process.
She said a big task was awaiting the upcoming transitional government. saying in a statement to SUNA that the crisis in Sudan was complex one in the sense it is od political, economic and ethnic dimension.
She said that the political vacuum resulting from delay in forming a government could blow-up the efforts which were exerted through negotiations, fearing that this delay could make things return to square one, particularly in the light of the continued coups attempts.
She said that It would be better if negotiations with Armed Movements were postponed until after signatory of the constitutional document, adding that this step would make people having confidence that their revolution was successfully moving forward on the right track.
Read the original article on SNA.
