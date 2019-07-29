Sudan: TMC Assures Concern On Sudanese Private Sector

Head of Economic Committee of Transitional Military Council (TMC) Maj (Gen) Ibrahim Jabir Ibrahim affirmed TMC concern on the key role played by the Sudanese private sector in boosting the Sudanese economy.
Maj (Gen) Ibrahim gave this statement when he addressed Sunday, "the Commercial Union initiative to Reform economy at Commercial Union Chamber in Khartoum. The initiative was suggested to reform the economy during the transitional period.
He said TMC would not spare efforts in supporting the Sudanese private sector to lead key role in maintaining economic development in the country.
Maj (Gen) Ibrahim called the private sector to enter investment in the field of establishing modern slaughterhouses to link the local production with world countries and benefit from value added resulted from Sudanese the livestock.
He noted that the Sudanese meats have proportional advantage worldwide. Moreover Maj (Gen) Ibrahim remained on the importance of giving priority for" Made in Sudan Products" to achieve self-sufficiency and exporting the surplus to neighboring countries.
He called private sector for investment on tourism sector, manufacturing of drugs, and importing modern technology for investment in agro- animal sector.
Maj (Gen) Ibrahim assumed that TMC would create job opportunities for youth in various fields urging the union established structure included scientists in the field of economy to analyze and solve problems that faced the Sudanese economy.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.