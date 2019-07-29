Sudan: TMC Assures Concern On Sudanese Private Sector

Head of Economic Committee of Transitional Military Council (TMC) Maj (Gen) Ibrahim Jabir Ibrahim affirmed TMC concern on the key role played by the Sudanese private sector in boosting the Sudanese economy.

Maj (Gen) Ibrahim gave this statement when he addressed Sunday, "the Commercial Union initiative to Reform economy at Commercial Union Chamber in Khartoum. The initiative was suggested to reform the economy during the transitional period.

He said TMC would not spare efforts in supporting the Sudanese private sector to lead key role in maintaining economic development in the country.

Maj (Gen) Ibrahim called the private sector to enter investment in the field of establishing modern slaughterhouses to link the local production with world countries and benefit from value added resulted from Sudanese the livestock.

He noted that the Sudanese meats have proportional advantage worldwide. Moreover Maj (Gen) Ibrahim remained on the importance of giving priority for" Made in Sudan Products" to achieve self-sufficiency and exporting the surplus to neighboring countries.

He called private sector for investment on tourism sector, manufacturing of drugs, and importing modern technology for investment in agro- animal sector.

Maj (Gen) Ibrahim assumed that TMC would create job opportunities for youth in various fields urging the union established structure included scientists in the field of economy to analyze and solve problems that faced the Sudanese economy.