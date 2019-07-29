Rwanda: Journalists' Body Gets New Leadership

Local media practitioners, under their body, the Rwanda Journalists' Association (ARJ) yesterday held elections which saw them vote their new executive committee into office.

The elections saw Radio Rwanda's Director Aldo Havugimana picked as the new chairperson of the body, replacing The New Times Managing Director Collin Haba who has led the body since 2012.

Havugimana won the seat uncontested, after two other nominees declined to go to the ballot for different reasons.

The 1st vice chair position went to Solange Ayanone who beat six other candidates and emerged winner with 78 votes, surprising many since she was nominated and elected in absentia.

The position was previously held by the incoming chairperson, Havugimana.

The 2nd vice chair became Dan Richard Maniraguha who clinched the second position after he got 56 votes, and he replaced Marie-Louise Uwizeyimana.

Imvaho Nshya's Janvier 'Popote' Nshimyumukiza beat Albert Baudouin Twizeyimana with 95 votes, winning to become the Secretary General, a position that was previously held by Kigali Today's Edmund Kagire.

The new committee's mandate is three years.

Improvements

The Executive Secretary of the Rwanda Media Commission (RMC) Emmanuel Mugisha told journalists that complaints filed by locals against journalists have reduced over the last few years something that he said may require a survey to establish as to why.

"We suspect that the complaints have reduced because perhaps there is more professionalism or maybe less people fail compelled to report. We may need to do a survey to find out but nevertheless, we are happy about the trend," he said.

The Chairman of RMC Cleophas Barore attributed the change to ongoing campaigns to bridge the gap between journalists and news consumers.

"We have been doing some campaigns on access to information where we encourage locals to discuss with journalists in case there is a misunderstanding before opting to report them to us. We suspect that this has helped," he said.