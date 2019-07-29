South Africa: Divided ANC House Struggling to Stand

analysis

The ruling party's vicious infighting continues, suggesting something dramatic may be about to occur or, at the very least, its proxy battles will be intensified.

On Sunday 28 July various claims emerged, indicating the nature of the power struggle within the ANC. They suggest that President Cyril Ramaphosa literally told his critics to "be my guest" if they want to remove him at the party's 2020 national general council and that ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule was gagged from speaking to journalists on Friday after his vicious attack on NEC member Derek Hanekom late on Wednesday.

This indicates that the previous assessments of the power balance within the party are holding. It is also clear the ANC is either about to see something dramatic occur, or the upscaling of the continual proxy battles.

On Sunday reports emerged about what had happened in the ANC's national executive meeting, with suggestions from the Sunday Times that Magashule had been "gagged" from delivering the traditional pre-NEC meeting briefing. It also claimed this decision had been taken by the top six national leaders. This would be in the wake of the statement Magashule released at 11.28 on Wednesday night, in which he launched an unprecedented...