Eritrea: International Day of Nelson Mandela Observed

The 10th International Day of Nelson Mandela, the renowned anti-apartheid fighter and the first black president of the Republic of South Africa, was observed here in the capital Asmara.

At the program that was organized in cooperation with the UN Offices in Eritrea and partners at the Orotta Referral Hospital was highlighted by planting tree seedlings and a workshop focusing on the contribution of Nelson Mandela and the lesson the youth could learn.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinator of the United Nations Offices in Eritrea, Ms. Susan Ngongi said that this year the International Day of Nelson Mandela is being observed under the theme "Action Against Poverty" and called for applying the basic human rights values and development that Nelson Mandela fought for.

The panel discussion was attended by representatives of the PFDJ, National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, Embassy of South Africa, UNDP and the European Union.

At the panel extensive discussion was conducted on topics including Role of the Youth vis-à-vis the experiences in developing countries, knowledge that could be gained from the struggle of Nelson Mandela, Role of Youth in the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as Role of the Youth in Combating Poverty.

It is to be recalled that the United Nations General Assembly in its Assembly in 10 November 2009 designated 18 July to be observed as International Day of Nelson Mandela.