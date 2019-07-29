Eritrea: Anseba Region - Celebration of Silver Jubilee Anniversary of Sawa

The Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the launching of the National Service Program is being celebrated from 24 July in the Anseba region, report indicates.

The celebration that will be conducted until 27 July is being highlighted with seminars, exhibition, general knowledge competition, artistic performances as well as tour to historic sites of the armed struggle and other programs.

According to the program, mass marching in which youth and other parts of the society participated was conducted on 24 May from Keren to Juffa, the last battle field in the Anseba region which was conducted until 11 May 1988 against the Derg regime.

Briefings were provided by fighters that directly involved in the battle and residents which witnessed the heroic feat demonstrated by the gallant liberation fighters.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Zerezgi Dawit, Mayor of Keren, commending the role and contribution of the National Service Program and members of the National Service in nation building process, stated that the objective of the celebration of Silver Jubilee anniversary of Sawa is to bequeath the values of the Eritrean people's struggle for independence to the young generation, and renew pledge to build a prosperous nation.