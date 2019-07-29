Eritrea: Anseba Region - Celebration of Silver Jubilee Anniversary of Sawa

The Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the launching of the National Service Program is being celebrated from 24 July in the Anseba region, report indicates.
The celebration that will be conducted until 27 July is being highlighted with seminars, exhibition, general knowledge competition, artistic performances as well as tour to historic sites of the armed struggle and other programs.
According to the program, mass marching in which youth and other parts of the society participated was conducted on 24 May from Keren to Juffa, the last battle field in the Anseba region which was conducted until 11 May 1988 against the Derg regime.
Briefings were provided by fighters that directly involved in the battle and residents which witnessed the heroic feat demonstrated by the gallant liberation fighters.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Zerezgi Dawit, Mayor of Keren, commending the role and contribution of the National Service Program and members of the National Service in nation building process, stated that the objective of the celebration of Silver Jubilee anniversary of Sawa is to bequeath the values of the Eritrean people's struggle for independence to the young generation, and renew pledge to build a prosperous nation.
Read the original article on Shabait.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.