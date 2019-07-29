Eritrean Community Festival in Scandinavia

The annual Eritrean community festival in the Scandinavian countries is underway with patriotic zeal under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress". The festival was officially opened on 25 July by Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

At the opening ceremony in which a number of nationals from Sweden and various cities in the Scandinavian countries and friends of Eritrea took part, Mr. Alem Teklegiorgis, Chairman of the National Holidays Coordinating Committee, said that the 21st annual festival makes it unique for it is being conducted during the first anniversary of the peace and cooperation agreement signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia as well as on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the National Service Program.

Mr. Yonas Manna, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, said that the annual festival is a forum in which the Eritrean nationals discuss on the objective situation in their homeland and consolidate their unity and readiness to strengthen participation in the national development programs.

Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebarab also visited bazaars staged by all regions and national associations and officially opened the exhibition portraying the way of living of liberation fighters.

The festival will continue until 28 July and is being highlighted by cultural and artistic performances by Walta cultural troupe from Eritrea and Eritrean artists from various countries in Europe.