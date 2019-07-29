Sudan: TMC Deputy Chairman Heads to Juba

27 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, left Sunday to Juba on a one-day official visit to South Sudan.

He was seen off at Khartoum International Airport by Gen. Jamal Omer, the head of the Security and Defense Committee of the (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ali Ibrahim, the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, and Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, the Chairman of the Economic Committee of the (TMC).

The Deputy Chairman of the (TMC) will meet during the visit with the President of the state of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit to discuss bilateral relations.

The Deputy Chairman of the (TMC) will also meet with the delegation of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N) El- Hilu faction.

The Deputy Chairman of the (TMC) is accompanied by Lt. Gen. Shams al-Din al-Kabbashi, the head of the Political Committee, and Spokesman of the Military Council, Lt. Gen.Yassir al-Atta, the Deputy Chairman of the Political Committee, and Ibrahim al-Amin and Ahmed Rabie as representatives of the Forces of Freedom and Change.

