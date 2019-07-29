South Africa: SAPS Makes Management Changes

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has redeployed the Western Cape commissioner to the vacant KwaZulu-Natal post.

Effective 1 August, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Elvis Jula, 55, will be taking up the post of the Provincial Commissioner for KZN.

"He has more than 30 years of service having enlisted as a student constable in Durban. He rose through the ranks to the level of Lieutenant General in 2016 when he was appointed as Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, where he has been serving to date," said police spokesperson Vish Naidoo.

Before his appointment to the Western Cape, Jula held several positions in KwaZulu-Natal, including that of Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Human Resource Management and Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Visible Policing.

The Lieutenant General holds a B-tech degree in Policing as well as a National Diploma in Police Administration.

The National Head Office will on 1 August also see Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Sibusiso Mkhwanazi return to his post of Divisional Commissioner: Operational Response Services (ORS).

Mkhwanazi joined the South African Police Service as a student constable in 1993. He rose through the ranks to Lieutenant General in 2011.

Before being appointed as Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi occupied several positions within the Service including that of Head: Special Task Force(STF) and Divisional Commissioner: Human Resource Development, as well as the Acting National Commissioner of Police.

He holds a B-tech degree in Policing as well as a National Diploma in Police Administration.

"The Western Cape position of Provincial Commissioner will be temporarily filled with effect from 1 August 2019 by Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, the current Deputy National Commissioner of Management Advisory Services," said Naidoo.

"Lieutenant General Mfazi's appointment forms part of the National Stabilisation Intervention currently being implemented in the Western Cape. The SAPS management is confident that the appointment of Lieutenant General Mfazi into this acting position will add value to the intervention programme while the process of appointing a permanent Provincial Commissioner is unfolding."

The process to appoint a permanent Provincial Commissioner will commence on 1 August 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of the same month, said Naidoo.

Sitole expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Lieutenant General Jula for the sterling work he has done in the Western Cape Province.

"Having served in KwaZulu-Natal for the majority of his police career, coupled with the position of Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, makes him one of the most experienced to take up the vacant position of Provincial Commissioner: KwaZulu-Natal," said Sitole.

The National Commissioner has also thanked Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi for having made the sacrifice of moving from Pretoria to serve as the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal.

"Lieutenant General Mkhwanzi's experience and expertise speaks volumes of his capability to hold the position of Divisional Commissioner: Operational Response Services.

"I hold all these managers in high regard and I am sure that they will optimally guide those under their command to ensure a safer South Africa," Sitole said.