Somalia: Ex Mogadishu Mayor Thabit Questions On Fault CCTV At Municipality HQ As Security Loophole

27 July 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Former Mogadishu Mayor Thabit Abdi Mohamed has asked security heads to come clear on the functionality of CCTV at the meeting hall where a female suicide bomber detonated herself last Wednesday killing seven people.

In a Facebook post on Saturday Mohamed raised issue over reports that some of the cctv installed at the Mayor's office were faulty.

Mohamed says there is a lot of anxiety by the public over the security of the Mayor's office with the emerging information that there may exist security loopholes.

He added that while he was in office the CCTC were all functional.

Thabit was replaced by Abdirahman Omar Osman affer her was relieved of his duties by President Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo in January 2018.

